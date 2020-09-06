Police responded to a shooting outside of the Petsmart on Miller Rd. in Flint Twp. at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.
Police told TV5 that a shopper left the store, was getting into his car and was shot when the driver of a passing vehicle exited his vehicle and started firing.
The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction on Miller Rd.
The 43-year-old Flint man died as a result of the shooting.
According to police, they are unsure if there were other occupants in the alleged shooter's vehicle at this time.
There is no surveillance video of the incident.
If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to contact Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
TV5 was at the scene and will bring you the latest as more information comes into our continuous newscenter.
