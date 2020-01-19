A 43-year-old Flint man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot while visiting Planet 3 Extreme Park in Flint Township.
Police said on Saturday, Jan. 18 at about 10:33 p.m. they were dispatched to the trampoline park located on Miller Rd. for reports of shots fired.
According to the caller, one person had been shot inside the business at the time.
Police said they arrived within one minute of the call and took the 39-year-old female suspect into custody.
According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Officials are looking for a white male driver who was driving a light-colored, crème, or white SUV. They said the vehicle was backed into a parking space in the parking lot at the trampoline park and could have been damaged by the suspect’s blue Chevy Tahoe before the shooting.
Police said they commend the employees at the park for their quick and courageous actions, helping officers make a quick arrest.
The shooting is under investigation.
If you have any information about this incident or know anything about the driver of the SUV, you are asked to contact Det. McBride at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-5245.
