Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Avalon Drive in the Villa Mobile Home Park in Flint Twp. on Sept. 2 for a shooting.
Upon arrival after 1:30 p.m., police discovered a 19-year-old male resident of Flint Twp. had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Officers then began searching for a getaway vehicle along several subjects who fled the scene after the shooting.
According to police, three individuals were arrested and are currently being interviewed by investigators.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office will review the charges.
Investigators are still searching for a motive.
If you witnessed the shooting or have any information, you are urged to call Detective Lopez at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
