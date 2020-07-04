Flint police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Friday, June 3.
Police said they received a call about a shooting on the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave.
According to police, when they arrived, they found a male inside a vehicle who had been shot. They said he was later pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound(s).
There are no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det/Sgt. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
