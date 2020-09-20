Flint police are investing after finding a man dead on Saturday, Sept. 19.
According to police, they were called to a shooting on the 800 block of E. 5th Ave. at about 9:33 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they found a deceased male.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-422-5245, through the P3Tips mobile app, or online at www.crimestoppersofFlint.com.
