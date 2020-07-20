GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

Flint Police are investigating after a man was shot in killed on Monday, July 20.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired into an occupied dwelling on Dupont and Clement.

Police said dispatched advised them that a male was unresponsive lying in the street.

According to police, the male was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

