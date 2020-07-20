Flint Police are investigating after a man was shot in killed on Monday, July 20.
Police said they responded to reports of shots fired into an occupied dwelling on Dupont and Clement.
Police said dispatched advised them that a male was unresponsive lying in the street.
According to police, the male was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.