A crash claimed the life of a man after his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
The crash happened on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2:48 p.m. on Fleming Road, near Woodhall Drive in Flint.
According to the investigation, a black SUV lost control and ran off the roadway striking a tree.
Flint Police said the victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The victim could not be identified and next of kin couldn’t be notified, according to police.
Police said speed, alcohol, and or drugs are believed to be factors in this crash.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at (810) 237-6816.
