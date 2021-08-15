After an investigation by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe a man died after a big tree had fallen on him while he was brush hogging a trail on a John Deere tractor.
On Friday, Aug. 13 around 7:29 p.m. Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a personal injury incident on a private property. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man on the tractor pinned under a large tree.
The were no visible signs of life according to the sheriff’s office. This case is still open pending results from an autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.