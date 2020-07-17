Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on July 16 just before 5 p.m.
According to police, it took place at the intersection of S. Summerton Road and E. Broadway Street in Chippewa Township.
The crash involved four vehicles. Police say there was a primary collision between two vehicles with two additional vehicles being struck in secondary collisions.
Charles Reaume, 56, was killed in the crash.
Four other individuals were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
