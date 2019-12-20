A 20-year-old Gladwin man is dead following a traffic crash involving two vehicles in Geneva Township.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash on West Barden Road near Bush Road just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The sheriff's office said Evan Shaffer, 20, was driving eastbound, crossed the center line, and side-swiped Larry Cave, 57, from Coleman.
Both vehicles left the road to the north and ended up in a field where Shaffer’s vehicle was overturned.
Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene. Cave was evaluated by medical personnel and released.
There is no evidence that drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. A toxicology report is still ongoing.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this crash.
