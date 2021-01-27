Officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting killed one man and critically injured one woman.
Police and other emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Fenton Road and 12th Street in Flint at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for two shooting victims.
Both victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were taken to Hurley Medical Center.
The woman was listed in critical condition and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to investigators, the suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-237-6900 or stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
