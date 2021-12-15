A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash involving an Amish buggy in Sanilac County.
On Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about the incident on Shepherd Road near Stimson Road in Maple Valley Township.
A 45-year-old woman from Peck was traveling northbound on Shepherd Road in a 1998 Ford Expedition when she rear-ended a buggy traveling in the same direction, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
A 46-year-old man inside the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The passenger inside the buggy, a 46-year-old woman from Brown City, was taken to Marlette Regional Hospital by Marlette EMS and later transferred to Flint Hurley. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
While the investigation is ongoing, the names of the victims are being withheld.
