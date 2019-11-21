A Detroit police officer, Rasheen McClain, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.
Though the shooting was in Detroit, McClain’s death weighs heavy for all members of law enforcement who face the same risks every day.
“It was a senseless shooting,” Flint Township Police Sgt. Matt Vanlente said. “Sometimes it happens so much that it’s a news story today and tomorrow everybody forgets about it because it happens so often.”
It’s a fact that Herman Ferguson realized.
Ferguson is an every day citizen who decided to honor law enforcement by starting a group called COPS – Concern Over Police Safety.
“They’re just trying to help every day citizens. They’re your friends, not your enemy,” Ferguson said.
To cement that fact, Ferguson wrote a poem for those who carry the badge.
“You make this place a better and safer place to live. It’s your calling, that’s why you give,” part of the poem reads.
The poem has more than 17,000 likes on Facebook and 600 shares.
Ferguson has brought physical copies to 12 police departments to date, including the Flint Township Police Department.
“There were parts that spoke very deeply about police work that some people don’t recognize,” Vanlente said. “It’s very nice for him to come out and recognize our hard work.”
“So the next time you’re having a difficult time getting through your shift, read this poem. I hope it will give your spirits a lift,” the poem reads.
Ferguson plans to make the poem available online. He hopes people will send them to their local police department.
