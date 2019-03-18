A Mid-Michigan resident is still in shock after watching a tornado rip through his mom’s house last week.
“All of a sudden I just watched the house blow up,” said Pat Fuja, Shiawassee County resident.
All Fuja could do was look on as his 86-year-old mother’s house was hit head on by a tornado Thursday night.
“It was just a terror,” he said.
Fuja lives down the street from his mother and saw the twister barrel through her home.
He quickly rushed to the home, fearing the worst. But he was comforted by a familiar voice.
“She’s like, ‘boy, I’m glad to see you,’” Fuja said.
The 125 miles per hour winds left her home in shambles. Despite that, Fuja was able to help his mom escape.
“We got out and there was barely a scratch on her. I couldn’t believe it,” Fuja said.
Perhaps the saving grace in all of this was his mother didn’t get to the basement in time. The structure collapsed onto the lowest level where Fuja’s mother would have been.
“Talk about some good timing,” Fuja said.
He believes his mom may have escaped certain death by sitting in her recliner just a few seconds too long.
“Somebody is looking out for all of us right now,” Fuja said.
