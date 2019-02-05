Officials confirm one person was killed in an incident involving a car and pedestrian.
It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 756 W. Saginaw Street, also known as Gratiot Road or M-46, in Merrill.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel told TV5 that a 50-year-old man who lives in the area was in the roadway in dark clothing cleaning up an animal carcass when he was fatally struck.
The woman driving the vehicle did not see him, according to Federspiel.
Due to the incident, the road was closed in the area for several hours.
