A man has died after being trapped under a farm tractor.
Clare County Sheriff deputies were called to an area near Clareola Road, south of Eight Point Lake Road on Sept. 3 at 4:29 p.m.
The caller said a farm tractor had rolled over, and a man was face down under it, unresponsive.
When emergency responders arrived, they were unable to save the man, now identified as Brian Schafer, 61, from Hudsonville.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.