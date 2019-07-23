A man lost his life Monday night after being swept away by a current on Lake Huron.
Around 8:48 Monday night, Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a beach in a residential beach just east of McGraw County Park.
Sheriff Kelly Hanson said a 30-year-old man was pulled out into the lake by a wave current.
The man went under the water and never resurfaced, Hanson said.
The man had been swimming with his fiancé and her two children. The children were also taken by surprise of the wave but were taken back to shore by their mother, Hanson said.
The woman called 911 and after about 20 minutes of searching, rescue crews found the man, Hanson said.
Fore more than 40 minutes, first responders and registered nurse anesthetist who lives nearby, tried to save the man on the beach and continued life-saving efforts in the ambulance.
The victim was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.
Sheriff Hanson is reminding everyone to use caution when swimming, especially in rough water.
