A 79-year-old man has died after accidentally driving his car into a southeastern Michigan river.
Marysville police Sgt. Edward Gerrow tells the Times Herald of Port Huron that the man was attempting to park Saturday when the car went into reverse and rolled into the St. Clair River from a restaurant parking lot.
The man and another person arrived at the restaurant about 3 p.m. The other person exited the vehicle before the driver tried to adjust his parking.
Police divers pulled the man from the water, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Marysville is about 50 miles northeast of Detroit.
