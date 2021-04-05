A man is dead after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on a highway in Genesee County.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, officers from the Mt. Morris Township Police Department responded to a crash on northbound I-75 near Pierson Road (Exit 122).
A Toyota Camry lost control, veered off the roadway toward the left, and struck the guardrail, which ejected the front seat passenger from the vehicle, police said.
The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it does not appear he was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was in good condition.
After taking witness statements, Mt. Morris Township Police say they believe speed was a factor in this crash. Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.