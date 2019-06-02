A man who was removing tree stumps in western Michigan has died after a tractor overturned and pinned him.
The Mecosta County sheriff's office identified the man as 64-year-old Kerry Burggren, who was working in Fork Township, 80 miles north of Grand Rapids.
Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office says Burggren was from Sears, a small community in Osceola County.
