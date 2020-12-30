A man died at a Flint hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 11:07 p.m., officers were sent to Hurley Medical Center for a 23-year-old man arriving at the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead, according to Hurley Medical Center.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Allison Lukco (810) 237-6914 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
