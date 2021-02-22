A man in Montcalm County has died following a shoot-out and barricaded situation with Michigan State Police.
Troopers received the call to respond to a man with a gun at the 9700 block of North Wyman St. around 4:32pm Sunday, February 21st. When they arrived, the man fired at police, who returned fire. The man then barricaded himself in a neighboring barn.
Sometime after this, police say the man had died. The manner of death has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
