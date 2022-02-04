A man died while he was being transported to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Saginaw County.
At 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, Saginaw County Sheriff deputies were sent to Grabowski Road west of S. Fordney Road in Fremont Township for the crash.
Daniel Liebrock, a 59-year-old man from Fremont Township, was heading west on his snowmobile on Grabowski when he lost control in the curves leaving the roadway and was thrown into a wooded area, striking a cluster of trees, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Liebrock was riding a 1995 Artic Cat and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
While MMR was taking Liebrock to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s office stated.
