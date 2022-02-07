A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in the city of Flint.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Flushing Road.
Flint Police arrived on scene and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect or suspects have not been located.
If you have any information on this crime, contact Det. Trooper Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
