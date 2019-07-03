Police say a 55-year-old man has died after duct work collapsed at a factory in the Upper Peninsula.
TV station WLUC says the accident occurred Tuesday at American Axle & Manufacturing in Kingsford in Dickinson County.
The company says it is "saddened by what has happened" and is working with investigators.
American Axle makes valve bodies, manifolds and bearing caps in the Upper Peninsula.
The man's name hasn't been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.