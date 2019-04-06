A 55 year old man died this morning when his home caught fire in Burton.
Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson says the blaze started just before 7 a.m. in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park just off Fenton Road.
Wilkinson says the cause of the fire has not been officially determined but it may have started in an appliance. The home is a total loss.
The victim's name has not been released. He was alone in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.