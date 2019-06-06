Authorities say a man has died in a shootout with a Wayne State University police officer in Detroit.
The school's police Chief Anthony Holt says the department responded Wednesday night following a 911 call about shots being fired. The Detroit News says someone reported that the man was riding his bike and firing a gun, and he shot at police before the officer returned fire.
WWJ-AM reports no one else was injured. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
Detroit police are expected to investigate the officer-involved shooting, while Wayne State police will conduct an internal investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.
