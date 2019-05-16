Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a western Michigan man who became trapped beneath corn in a silo.
They say 72-year-old Robert Othmer of Vermontville was working inside the silo in Castleton Township about 10 a.m. Thursday when he became trapped beneath the corn. Police say family members attempted to pull him free but were unable to do so.
Police say Othmer was finally removed from the silo by first responders but they were unable to save his life.
It wasn't clear how Othmer became trapped beneath the corn.
