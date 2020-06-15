A man is dead and several others were injured after a crash in Huron County's Sebewaing Township over the weekend.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Sebewaing Road and Bay Port Road on Sunday, June 14.
Ashley Horetski, 35, of Port Austin, was driving a 2014 Chrysler van northbound on Bay Port Road, just south of Sebewaing Road. She had three children in her car ages 15, 11, and 7, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
Horetski failed to stop at the intersection, the sheriff's office said.
The van crashed into a 2010 Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound, the sheriff's office said, adding the Journey was driven by 58-year-old Gerald Steinbis.
The collision caused both vehicles to roll before coming to a rest in the northwest area of the intersection.
Steinbis, of Bad Axe, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His two passengers - his wife, 48-year-old Beverly Steinbis, and his son, 27-year-old Justin Ackerman - were injured.
Horetski and her three children were also injured.
Everyone except one person was flown or taken by ambulance to out of county hospitals, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
