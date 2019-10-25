A worker has died after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled over on top of him at a construction site in suburban Detroit.
WDIV-TV reports police say the 57-year-old Lapeer man was operating a machine used to compact soil Friday afternoon in Novi when it rolled over on an uneven surface and landed top of him.
The man's name hasn't been released.
Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
