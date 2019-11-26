An 83-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree over the weekend.
It happened at 2:22 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 on W. Ashard Road near Pinehurst Road in Clare County's Freeman Township.
When deputies arrived on scene they found a black 2015 Buick Enclave, driven by 83-year-old George Vantubergen, was traveling east on Ashard Road when the vehicle drifted off the roadway, went through a ditch, and crash into a tree, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and began treatment of the driver along with 84-year-old Marjorie Vantubergen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
George was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marjorie was transported to Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center-Clare for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.