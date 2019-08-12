A 31-year-old Mt. Morris man is recovering after being dragged by a car outside a motorcycle club in Flint.
According to Michigan State Police, two men were in the club early on Aug. 11 when they were asked to leave.
After leaving, the two men started arguing with club members outside, police said.
Troopers said other members of the club arrived and started arguing with the men.
During the argument, the 31-year-old man went to the car where the other men were, reached into the window of the car, and started attacking the driver, police said.
A 21-year-old man from Clio was behind the wheel.
Troopers said the driver took off with the 31-year-old hanging out of the window.
According to officials, the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.
The 21-year-old was arrested and is currently lodged at Genesee County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.
