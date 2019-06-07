Man drives around shelter dogs to showcase their personalities

A Mid-Michigan man is getting shelter dogs out of the kennels and into the car to show off their personalities.
“These dogs in the kennels, they’re barking or they’re afraid,” Adam Rhode said. “They’re not anything like they are once you get them outside and I wanted to show that side of these dogs.”
Rhode drives the dogs all around town, but there’s one place he always takes them.
It’s a special place that really shows off the personality of these dogs, the drive-through.
“Maybe somebody in the future will see this and think ‘hey that’s cool. I want to go out and volunteer.’ I want to look into this dog and possibly take them home,” Rhode said.
Rhode’s videos were gaining traction, but the shelter had to put the rides on hold.
“The initiative of riding in cars with dogs is one we’re exploring,” said Bonnie Kanicki, with the Saginaw County Animal Control. “We have to make sure it’s safe for the animals, safe for the public and also safe as far as any possible legal issues that could come if something unforeseen were to happen.”
Leadership is meeting Saturday to talk about safety and if they can make Rides with Dogs an official program.
