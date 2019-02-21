It was another emotional day in a Genesee County courtroom on Thursday as the final moments of the man killed by a rock thrown from a highway overpass were heard on the call made to 911.
The six-pound rock hit the vehicle Kenneth White was riding in on Oct. 18, 2017. The driver of that vehicle, Stephen Amthor, took the stand on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Amthor said it was like a cannonball.
The rock crashed through the windshield as the pair headed south on I-75.
Amthor pulled over and found his friend bleeding profusely. His 911 call for help played in the courtroom on Thursday.
“Kenny, hold on. I’m right here buddy. Something hit him in the face,” Amthor is heard saying on the call.
“OK, do you know what might have hit him,” the dispatcher responds.
“No, I have no idea. We were driving along, and something came through my windshield and hit him,” Amthor responds. “You gotta get here now man.”
On the stand, Amthor described White as one of the most caring people he knew. He said White would regularly go out of his way to help anyone in need.
When asked how the teenage suspects should be sentenced, Amthor didn’t hold back.
“You can sugar coat it anyway you want. I believe that premeditated murder is thoughts of it prior to. They went and picked up the boulders. They knew what they were doing. I think it needs to be, it needs to be dealt with harshly,” Amthor said.
Four of the five teenage defendants pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The fifth pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
