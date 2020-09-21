Michigan State Police are investigating after a man drowned in a Shiawassee County lake.
Troopers were sent to Campgrounds R Us to investigate a missing swimmer on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:50 p.m.
According to witnesses, two people were riding a two-person paddle boat on the campground lake.
MSP said the two people were having trouble navigating the boat so one of them, a 21-year-old man from Flint, jumped into the water to physically navigate the boat.
While in the lake, he struggled to stay above the water, MSP said.
His girlfriend, who was still on the paddle boat, threw him a life vest but he was unable to reach it.
Police said the girlfriend jumped into the water to try to save the boyfriend, however he slipped under the water.
The girlfriend was rescued by another camper.
A 911 call was made while people searched for the missing man.
Troopers and other emergency responders arrived on the scene and started helping in the search.
The Michigan State Police Marine Services Dive Team was sent to help search the lake.
At 10:30 p.m., the dive team located the body of the 21-year-old man.
Police said he was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.
