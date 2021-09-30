A man drowned near Caseville with an unclaimed, winning $45,000 lottery ticket.
Officers were called out to a private beach in Caseville about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when the victim was found.
Gregory Alan Jarvis, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he was securing his boat when he possibly hit his head on the boat or seawall and the high winds may have carried him out to the water.
His body may have been in the water for about four to five days, according to police. After an autopsy at a coroner’s office, his death was ruled as a drowning.
Jarvis had a winning lottery ticket of $45,000 when he was found. He couldn’t claim his prize because his Social Security card was in poor condition and needed to be replaced, Caseville Police said.
The lottery prize has been released to Jarvis’ family members.
