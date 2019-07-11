A Michigan man was killed after a crash in Clare County involving three cars.
On July 11, 2019, at about 10:05 a.m. troopers from Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post were dispatched to a crash.
Officials said the crash happened on Ludington Dr. near Washington St. in Grant Township.
According to officials, a preliminary investigation determined that a car heading eastbound swerved to avoid a car turning south into a private driveway. The car heading east hit a car heading west.
Officials said that the car heading west turned over and the driver was ejected.
A 75-year-old man from Farwell died as a result of the crash.
Officials said there were no other injuries.
The crash is under investigation at this time.
