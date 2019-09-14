A Michigan man is dead after a crash that caused him to be ejected from his car.
Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a Michigan man.
According to troopers, the single-car crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Troopers said Brian Phillips,33, of Grayling, was traveling northbound on BL I-75 (M-93) north of Grayling near Wellington Way, In Crawford County’s Grayling Twp.
Troopers said that their initial investigation and witness statements indicated that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left went off the road to the East.
The vehicle overturned and Phillips was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by MMR.
The driver was the only person in the car.
The traffic crash is under investigation at this time, and while speed is believed to be a factor, drugs and alcohol are unknown at this time.
