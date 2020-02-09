A man has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in a northern Michigan wooded area.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that 50-year-old Frank Supal told a judge Friday that Wanda Lyons was killed following a conversation they shared "over and over" at a Traverse City motel.
Her body was found Dec. 11 near Maple City in Leelanau County, northwest of Traverse City.
She had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. Lyons' husband told police he left their room at the motel the night before after the couple had a disagreement.
He reported her missing several hours after her body found. Supal will be sentenced March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.