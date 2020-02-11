The defendant in a Flint Township bank robbery has entered a plea.
Robert John Stoutenberg, a 40-year-old from Clio, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Feb. 10.
Stoutenberg was originally charged with armed robbery and bank robbery for the incident at Chase Bank, located at 5312 Corunna Road on Jan. 22.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.
