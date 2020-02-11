IMAGE: Robert John Stoutenberg

Robert John Stoutenberg, a 40-year-old man from Clio, was charged with armed robbery and bank robbery in the 67th District Court.

The defendant in a Flint Township bank robbery has entered a plea.

Robert John Stoutenberg, a 40-year-old from Clio, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Feb. 10.

Stoutenberg was originally charged with armed robbery and bank robbery for the incident at Chase Bank, located at 5312 Corunna Road on Jan. 22.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

