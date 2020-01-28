A Bay Port man is lucky to be alive after escaping his vehicle being submerged in Pigeon River.
On Monday, Jan. 27 the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Weale Rd., west of Caseville Rd. in Winsor Twp. for a car that had ended up in a deep ditch.
According to the sheriff, Drake Bletl, 19, of Bay Port told a deputy that he had fallen asleep while driving and drove through a guardrail and into the river.
The river in that area was moving fast due to recent precipitation and was full of debris such as falling trees.
The sheriff said Bletl was able to break out the back window of his 2006 Chrysler Sebring convertible and get out to swim to shore.
Bletl complained of chest injuries from the impact but refused to be checked out by a first responder.
The sheriff said his vehicle was removed from the water on January 28, 2020. He said they waited for the daylight due to the dangerous river conditions.
According to the sheriff, the car was totally submerged and had to be located by a diver and hooked to a cable to get it out.
