An Evart man had to be extracted from his car after crashing into another car in Clare County.
Clare County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Ludington Dr. and Cadillac Dr. in Surrey Township.
Deputies said when they arrived, they learned that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country had collided with a 2017 Freightliner Auto Value parts delivery truck.
The Chrysler was driven by a 58-year-old Evart man, and the Freightliner was driven by a 51-year-old Grand Rapids man, according to deputies.
Deputies determined that the driver of the Chrysler did not stop at the stop sign on W. Ludington Dr. and crashed into the Freightliner.
The driver of the Chrysler had to be extracted from his vehicle.
Deputies said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
