A man was extradited to Michigan from Hennepin County, Minnesota concerning the 1983 disappearance of Richard Atwood.
Roy Leando Snell, 55, was extradited on Saturday, March 21.
Snell faces felony murder and firearm charges in Michigan related to the 1983 disappearance of Richard Atwood.
Snell is expected to be arraigned at the 78th District Court in White Cloud, Michigan as early as Monday.
Snell is being charged in Newaygo County with one count of homicide-felony murder, and one count of weapons-felony firearm. Snell if facing up to life in prison.
“I would like to thank the Michigan State Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, and Prosecutor Stay for all their hard work on this,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Cold cases are difficult cases to investigate, which makes good teamwork that much more important.”
Snell was arrested on March 13, 2020, in Minneapolis by the Minneapolis Violent Criminal Apprehension Unit. He is being charged jointly by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay.
“Sometimes an arrest and the passage of times gives witnesses with information about a crime the courage to come forward,” said Michigan State Police Detective First Lt. Mike Anderson. “Although 36 years have passed, we feel there are still people in West Michigan who have information about this case that could benefit both the detectives and prosecutors; we would like to hear from them. Even though the information may seem insignificant, it can be the missing piece of the puzzle investigators are looking for.”
