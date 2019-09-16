An Orchard Lake man was charged with arson after a fire destroyed his business in Mt. Morris Township in 2015.
Ala Elia Dabish, 56, was charged and convicted of arson of insured real property and third-degree arson after a business he owned called Snack Depot caught fire on November 23, 2015.
Officials said the fire caused a lot of smoke and water damage along with a large loss of inventory.
Dabish bought the Snack Depot located on W. Pierson Rd. east of Jennings Rd. at an auction for $84,000 in November of 2014. He insured the business for $1 million.
“Arson of real property is a very dangerous and threatening crime that we do not take lightly,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “Not only was this incident an attempted fraud to collect on a very large insurance policy, but it caused a large response from local firefighters which is a financial burden on the municipality, put the lives and safety of firefighters and other emergency responders at risk and, in this case, threatened other nearby businesses and their employees and customers.”
Dabish faces a maximum of 20-years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for October 15.
