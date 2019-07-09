A man is facing charges after his vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said it happened about 3 a.m. on July 9.
Pickell said the driver was traveling on M-15 in Atlas Township between Hills Lane and Kipp Road when the driver went off the road and hit a tree.
According to officials, he was found with drugs and alcohol in his system.
Officials said he was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and released.
He is facing the following charges: driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, and having an improper license plate on the vehicle.
