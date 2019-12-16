A woman is dead, and a child was seriously hurt following an incident in Tuscola County on Sunday.
Now, a man is in custody regarding the incident. He is facing multiple charges including open murder, assault with intent to murder, second-degree child abuse, domestic violence - third offense, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and third-degree child abuse.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Gerou Road in Caro about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Investigators said they were called about an alleged serious assault complaint. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries at the Ellington Township home.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
An autopsy was performed on Dec. 16, which determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds, authorities said.
An 11-month old child was also treated for injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators seized a knife from the crime scene on Dec. 15.
“Well, a little surprised. We have very little troubles here, very little troubles,” said neighbor Doug Derocco. “Kind of shocking. Like I said we just don’t have them kind of troubles."
Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said a 37-year-old man is in custody. He said a domestic relationship existed between the man and the victim.
“I feel bad for the family. You know could you imagine? It’s this time of year,” Derocco said.
The incident remains under investigation.
The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
