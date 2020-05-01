A man is facing several charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old and other charges stemming from a police standoff.
Michigan State Police were contacted by a parent on March 21, alleging that their minor was sexually assaulted.
Troopers worked with the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon to interview the child.
A five-count arrest warrant for Joseph Alan Doyle, a 47-year-old man from Vanderbilt, was authorized for several counts of criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13.
After a police standoff in Vanderbilt that lasted several hours on April 9, Doyle was taken into custody, MSP said.
MSP said Doyle armed himself with a .22 caliber handgun in a locked room in the basement of the residence.
The MSP Bomb Squad helped with getting into the locked room.
Doyle is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.
MSP said the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized additional charges from the standoff.
Doyle is charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, nine counts of felony firearms, three counts of assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer, and one count of discharging a firearm inside of a building.
He was arraigned on a $1 million bond and remains lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
