A man stopped for speeding is now facing a drug charge.
Michigan State Police said that on June 16, 2020 at 9 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on northbound I-75 near Mile Marker 222 in Richfield Township.
Troopers said that after talking to the driver, Tyler James Vanduser, 21, of Roscommon, a consent search of the vehicle was conducted.
Troopers said they found drugs in a backpack in the vehicle, and a small glass jar containing a white crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine and a straight glass smoking pipe with a white powdery residue. A digital scale was also found, MSP reports.
Vanduser was released while the white crystalline was sent out for analysis.
After troopers said it tested positive for meth, Vanduser was arrested on August 31 and arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.