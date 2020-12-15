A man is facing federal charges after Michigan State Police say they found four pounds of meth in his vehicle.
Several different law enforcement agencies including MSP, the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation into the suspect, Marvin Neal Johnson, in the fall of 2019.
Johnson was identified as a supplier of methamphetamine to the greater Lansing area, a DEA agent stated in an affidavit.
On Nov. 24, 2020, DEA and TCM were conducting surveillance on Johnson at the Best Western Davison Inn located at 10082 Lapeer Road in Davison. Johnson left the hotel and travelled to 2404 Maplelawn Dr. in Burton before eventually returning to the hotel, the agent stated in the affidavit.
Johnson was identified as driving a 2013 GMC Sierra. DEA and TCM continued surveillance and Johnson eventually proceeded onto I-69 travelling westbound.
MSP conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on northbound I-75 near Rathbun Road in Saginaw County.
MSP troopers approached the vehicle and made eye-contact with the occupants. Johnson was identified as the driver.
A trooper talked to Johnson who eventually said he had firearms in the vehicle and advised police he did not have a Concealed Pistol License. Johnson eventually exited the vehicle and advised police he also had a firearm on his person, according to the affidavit.
MSP troopers secured a Citadel .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol shoulder holstered close to Johnson’s chest, according to the affidavit, which reported the firearm had a loaded magazine with no rounds in the chamber.
Johnson denied consent to search the vehicle at which time a trained narcotics dog searched the car, the affidavit stated. The dog alerted police to the front passenger side door area of the vehicle where a subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted.
Inside the car, police obtained a UPS box from the middle front floorboard area. The shipping label on the box was addressed to Johnson, according to the affidavit. Inside the UPS box was four cellophane/tinfoil wrapped packages containing a white crystal-like substance with a combined gross weight of more than four pounds, the affidavit said.
TCM detectives conducted a field test of all the packages utilizing the Tru-Narc Scanner. The scanner indicated the packages were positive for methamphetamine.
TCM detectives located a small plastic baggie containing a white powder like substance weighing 12.9 grams gross weight on the rear passenger side floorboard along with a digital scale, the affidavit said, adding the white powder like substance was field tested and positive for methamphetamine.
MSP troopers and TCM located a Ruger 9millimeter semi-automatic rifle on the rear floorboard in a case that had a loaded magazine with no rounds in the chamber, the affidavit stated. MSP troopers also located a Keltec Sub2000, .40 caliber semi-automatic rifle that had a collapsible stock under the center counsel, the affidavit stated.
Johnson is facing several felony charges related to this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.