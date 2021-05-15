A fugitive wanted downstate has been arrested by state police and is facing different firearm-related charges.
On Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m., a trooper was contacted to look out for a wanted man who was involved in a pursuit with the Denton Township Police Department. A man matching his description was seen walking with three other individuals on County Road in Denton Township, according to Michigan State Police.
The trooper activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren then ordered the persons to stop. All four of them complied.
The man with the matching description, identified as 31-year-old Kenneth Bernard Hurchalla from Detroit, was taken into custody without incident. The other three individuals were released from the scene.
MSP said Hurchalla had a handgun in his front waistband hidden underneath his shirt. Another handgun was recovered by a trooper and a Denton Township police officer from the area of the pursuit. Hurchalla allegedly discharged the handgun, according to state police.
Hurchalla had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Sterling Heights. He was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail and arraigned for two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.
His bond was set at $500,000 and is due back in court on May 26. Hurchalla will be held pending bond and transport to appear for the outstanding felony warrant downstate.
